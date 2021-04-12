Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $516.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $510.00 to $516.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CP. Argus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $429.57.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $375.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $211.43 and a 12-month high of $390.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

