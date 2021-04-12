Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$517.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$495.00 to C$517.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Pacific Railway to an outperform rating and set a C$587.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$491.92.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$471.08 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$302.33 and a 12-month high of C$489.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.80 billion and a PE ratio of 26.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$464.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$439.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

