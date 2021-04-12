Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,464 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 915,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 551,129 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. Research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

MLCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.