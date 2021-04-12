Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 460 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFPI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $80.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.08.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $514,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,896,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698 over the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

