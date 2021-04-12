Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF opened at $134.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day moving average of $100.80. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $467,729,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,899,000 after purchasing an additional 872,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.