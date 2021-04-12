Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Insider George Leslie Brack Sells 200,000 Shares

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$875,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,379,000.

George Leslie Brack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, George Leslie Brack sold 121,100 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$516,854.80.

On Monday, April 5th, George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$866,000.00.

Shares of CS opened at C$4.39 on Monday. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.33.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.31.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

