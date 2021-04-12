Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $188.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Carlisle Companies traded as high as $172.33 and last traded at $172.30, with a volume of 1425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.63.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.29.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.