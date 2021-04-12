Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 1.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.50. The company had a trading volume of 49,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,216. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.