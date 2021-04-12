Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,147 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $21,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,300 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,713,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,933,000 after acquiring an additional 462,943 shares in the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,765,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 567,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after acquiring an additional 370,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,375. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $51.72.

