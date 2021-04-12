Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 13,261.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 12,358 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 496,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 83,728 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,296,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

TEVA opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

