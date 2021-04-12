Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,791 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBTYA. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 272,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4,164.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 372,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 363,315 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $25.81 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.04.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

