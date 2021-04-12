Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 321.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753,595 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Carrier Global worth $41,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $42.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $43.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

