Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

LBAY opened at $23.05 on Monday. Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

