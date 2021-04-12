Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $175,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 692.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,179,000 after acquiring an additional 318,669 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.94.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.