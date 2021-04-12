Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $290,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $284.36 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.41 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

