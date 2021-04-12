Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,636,000 after purchasing an additional 331,631 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,739,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

NYSE:MCK opened at $190.87 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $125.65 and a 1 year high of $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

