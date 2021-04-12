Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 167.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KLA by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,708,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $414,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,011,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,891,000 after buying an additional 128,172 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus increased their price objective on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.94.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $352.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.12. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $147.46 and a 1-year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

