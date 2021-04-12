Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 11,876 Shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,876 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 537,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF stock opened at $54.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64. O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26.

