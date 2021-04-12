Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 43,400 Shares of Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,400 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ARMR stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53.

