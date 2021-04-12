Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $65.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $66.28.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $98,411.74. Insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 586,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,537,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,771 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,963,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,506,000 after purchasing an additional 362,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

