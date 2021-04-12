Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives $186.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

CAT stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $230.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.72. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The stock has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,744,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 44,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

