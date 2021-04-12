CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

CDK stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $53.99. 394,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,519. CDK Global has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after acquiring an additional 415,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.