CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $188.00 at Morgan Stanley

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $188.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $175.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 52 week low of $93.75 and a 52 week high of $176.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.00 and a 200-day moving average of $139.54.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

