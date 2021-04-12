Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLIR. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $57.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

