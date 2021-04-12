Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FJUL. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FJUL opened at $34.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $34.22.

