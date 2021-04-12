Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $26.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

