Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $313,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,266,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 204,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 46,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $74.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.49. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54.

