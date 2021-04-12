Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $175.09 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $175.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.