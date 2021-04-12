Chardan Capital Raises Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $67.50

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $67.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 169.03% from the company’s previous close.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of TSHA stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,751. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.60.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

