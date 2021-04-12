Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 18,343 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Provident Financial Services worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,028,000 after purchasing an additional 877,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,175,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,709,000 after purchasing an additional 293,960 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 345.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 73,323 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 156.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $23.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $24.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

PFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.