Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,221 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $12,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 4,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,906,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,665,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $101.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.39. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

