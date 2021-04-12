Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Domo worth $12,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter worth $1,370,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after acquiring an additional 115,171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Domo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of Domo stock opened at $57.58 on Monday. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.