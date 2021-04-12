Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $103.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.81. The company has a market capitalization of $198.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.