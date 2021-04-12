Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cfra

Equities research analysts at Cfra initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

NYSE CHWY traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $83.15. The stock had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,090. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.01. Chewy has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.62 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,381,766.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,660 shares of company stock worth $23,675,202 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Chewy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after buying an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after buying an additional 408,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,637,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,279,000 after acquiring an additional 256,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

