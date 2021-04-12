CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.1% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.59.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.70. 77,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $232.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

