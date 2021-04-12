CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,561,239,000 after purchasing an additional 226,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,275,000 after purchasing an additional 210,326 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in 3M by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.73.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.60. The stock had a trading volume of 49,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.71 and its 200 day moving average is $174.30. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $198.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

