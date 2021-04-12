CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,093. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $241.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

