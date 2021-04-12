CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 366 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.4% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $386.92. 18,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,162. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.48 and its 200-day moving average is $357.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

