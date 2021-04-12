CIBC Raises Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$9.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target raised by CIBC to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ERF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.91.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$6.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$7.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.33.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.2100001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.89%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

