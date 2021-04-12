Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cintas by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,759,000 after buying an additional 330,330 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cintas by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after buying an additional 207,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 171,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,659,000 after buying an additional 102,892 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $352.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.39. Cintas has a 12-month low of $186.11 and a 12-month high of $369.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

