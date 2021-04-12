Citadel Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Citadel has a market capitalization of $185,761.35 and approximately $6.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

