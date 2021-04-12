Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 286.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BayCom were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BayCom during the third quarter worth about $112,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

BCML opened at $17.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. BayCom Corp has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.01.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

