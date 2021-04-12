Citigroup Inc. Buys 813 Shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Oyster Point Pharma were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OYST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 16.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 67,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 363.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,300,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:OYST opened at $20.48 on Monday. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $530.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oyster Point Pharma Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

