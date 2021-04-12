Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 303.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Misonix were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSON. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Misonix in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 237,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSON stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. Misonix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $345.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Misonix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

