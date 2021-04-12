Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 264.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 67,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 176,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 69,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $28.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $315.64 million, a P/E ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

