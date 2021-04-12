Citigroup Inc. Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 232.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ServiceSource International were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in ServiceSource International by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ServiceSource International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,844,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceSource International by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ServiceSource International by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ServiceSource International by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 191,477 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SREV stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.99. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 243,310 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $396,595.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 440,172 shares of company stock valued at $684,690. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

