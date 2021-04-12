Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 3.9% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Citigroup by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 193,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C opened at $72.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

