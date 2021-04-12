Citigroup Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,407 Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BVH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,312,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $20.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.04. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.42. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $151.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.