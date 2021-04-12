Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

