City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Holdings Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,306 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIO. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $865,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,609,000 after buying an additional 49,142 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 156.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,044 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $471.73 million, a PE ratio of -1,087.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. City Office REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.